Governmental Practice Cybersecurity And Data Protection: 2024 Recap & 2025 Forecast Alert

To kick off the New Year (and as is now tradition, since we put out a similar Recap & Forecast last year), Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Cybersecurity & Data Protection Team has prepared a cybersecurity-focused 2024 Recap (highlighting major updates and including links to the resources we put out over the past year) and a 2025 Forecast (previewing what we expect to see in 2025). This Recap & Forecast covers the following six high-interest topic areas relating to cybersecurity and data protection:

DoD and CMMC FAR Updates & Software Security FedRAMP & Security in the Cloud Artificial Intelligence Critical Infrastructure Reporting & National Security Cybersecurity Fraud & Enforcement

