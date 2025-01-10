Governmental Practice Cybersecurity And Data Protection: 2024 Recap & 2025 Forecast Alert

To kick off the New Year (and as is now tradition, since we put out a similar Recap & Forecast last year), Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Cybersecurity & Data Protection Team has prepared a cybersecurity-focused 2024 Recap (highlighting major updates and including links to the resources we put out over the past year) and a 2025 Forecast (previewing what we expect to see in 2025). This Recap & Forecast covers the following six high-interest topic areas relating to cybersecurity and data protection:
- DoD and CMMC
- FAR Updates & Software Security
- FedRAMP & Security in the Cloud
- Artificial Intelligence
- Critical Infrastructure Reporting & National Security
- Cybersecurity Fraud & Enforcement
Click here to read the 2024 Recap & 2025 Forecast
Alert.
Click here for the PDF version.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.