French Insider Episode 36: Back To The White House: The Next Trump Administration With Jonathan Meyer Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Jonathan Meyer, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group, former General Counsel of DHS, and leader of the firm's National Security team...

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

In this episode of French Insider, Jonathan Meyer, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group, former General Counsel of DHS, and leader of the firm's National Security team, joins host Valérie Demont, Sheppard Mullin's French Desk Co-Chair, to discuss anticipated changes under the incoming Trump Administration and its potential impact on business, national security, and other key areas.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is the Trump Administration's cabinet going to look like?

Why has President-Elect Trump selected the individuals he has named to lead departments such as the DOJ and DHS, and what might we expect from them?

What will be the priorities which the new Administration will be focused on in respect of enforcement?

Will the Trump Administration's stance on immigration impact the growth of businesses within the country?

What might CFIUS look like under the incoming administration, and how might the focus on foreign investments change, especially for countries like China?

Under a Republican-controlled Congress, what can we expect to see from congressional investigations?

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.