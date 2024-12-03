French Insider Episode 36: Back To The White House: The Next Trump Administration With Jonathan Meyer Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Jonathan Meyer, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group, former General Counsel of DHS, and leader of the firm's National Security team, joins host Valérie Demont, Sheppard Mullin's French Desk Co-Chair, to discuss anticipated changes under the incoming Trump Administration and its potential impact on business, national security, and other key areas.
What We Discussed in This Episode:
- What is the Trump Administration's cabinet going to look like?
- Why has President-Elect Trump selected the individuals he has named to lead departments such as the DOJ and DHS, and what might we expect from them?
- What will be the priorities which the new Administration will be focused on in respect of enforcement?
- Will the Trump Administration's stance on immigration impact the growth of businesses within the country?
- What might CFIUS look like under the incoming administration, and how might the focus on foreign investments change, especially for countries like China?
- Under a Republican-controlled Congress, what can we expect to see from congressional investigations?
