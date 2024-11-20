The Weekly Hill Update - November 18, 2024

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

President Joe Biden is attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

House Democrats will choose their leaders for the next Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump continues filling out his White House and administration.

HOUSE

The House will be in session tonight through Thursday, taking up legislation aiming to promote geothermal energy.

House Democrats will vote on their caucus leadership tomorrow.

Also tomorrow, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will appear at oversight hearings with the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Oversight Committee.

The full House committee schedule can be found here.

SENATE

The Senate will be in session throughout the week, continuing votes to confirm Biden's judicial nominees.

Several cabinet members will testify Wednesday before the Appropriations Committee regarding disaster funding.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will examine threats to the homeland with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Chris Wray, and National Counterterrorism Center Acting Director Brett Holmgren.

Additional Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

The president is in Rio de Janeiro, attending the G20 Summit.

Biden returns to the White House tomorrow; the rest of his schedule is unclear.

Trump is acting quickly to name his cabinet and White House staff.

