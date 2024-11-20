ARTICLE
20 November 2024

The Weekly Hill Update - November 18, 2024

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Authors

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • President Joe Biden is attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
  • House Democrats will choose their leaders for the next Congress.
  • President-elect Donald Trump continues filling out his White House and administration.

HOUSE

SENATE

  • The Senate will be in session throughout the week, continuing votes to confirm Biden's judicial nominees.
  • Several cabinet members will testify Wednesday before the Appropriations Committee regarding disaster funding.
  • The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will examine threats to the homeland with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Chris Wray, and National Counterterrorism Center Acting Director Brett Holmgren.
  • Additional Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • The president is in Rio de Janeiro, attending the G20 Summit.
  • Biden returns to the White House tomorrow; the rest of his schedule is unclear.
  • Trump is acting quickly to name his cabinet and White House staff.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More