Wireless Roundup (August 2026)

Key Wireless Deadlines

Commission Seeks Comment on Bidding Procedures for Upper C-Band Auction: On July 24, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) released a Public Notice calling for public comment on the proposed competitive bidding procedures for the Upper C-Band auction scheduled to begin in April 2027. Authorized by the Commission at its July 22 Open Meeting, the auction will accept competitive bids for 3,248 new flexible-use licenses in the 3.98-4.14 GHz band. Comments are due August 24. Reply Comments are due September 8.

FCC Proposes to Ban Importation and Marketing of Certain UAS, UAS Components, and Communications Equipment on Covered List: On July 17, the Commission issued a Public Notice proposing to prohibit the importation and marketing of covered equipment produced by nine specific companies and their affiliates. The Commission cited public reporting that the companies are producing uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), UAS component parts, and/or communications and video surveillance equipment that are hardware copies of Covered List items or otherwise qualify as Covered List items based on their foreign location of production. Comments are due August 31.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

Cyber Corner

CMMC Phase II Paused Pending RFI : In a July 13 memorandum, the Department of War (DoW) suspended the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase II requirements that were scheduled to take effect on November 10 and would have required defense industrial base contractors to obtain certified third-party assessments of their implementation of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 controls as required by contract. The suspension applies only to the third-party assessments – the underlying security control requirements remain in place. The DoW also issued a Request for Information (RFI) on potential improvements to the CMMC program. Comments are due on August 14 .

In a July 13 memorandum, the Department of War (DoW) suspended the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase II requirements that were scheduled to take effect on November 10 and would have required defense industrial base contractors to obtain certified third-party assessments of their implementation of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 controls as required by contract. The suspension applies only to the third-party assessments – the underlying security control requirements remain in place. The DoW also issued a Request for Information (RFI) on potential improvements to the CMMC program. Comments are due on . Treasury AI Model Clearinghouse Announced: The White House’s June 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Executive Order tasks the Department of the Treasury (Treasury) with leading an “AI cybersecurity clearinghouse.” Accordingly, on July 14, the White House announced the creation of the “GOLD EAGLE” initiative as the Treasury-led clearinghouse.

The White House’s June 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Executive Order tasks the Department of the Treasury (Treasury) with leading an “AI cybersecurity clearinghouse.” Accordingly, on July 14, the White House announced the creation of the “GOLD EAGLE” initiative as the Treasury-led clearinghouse. NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Webinar: On August 20, NIST will host a webinar titled “Back to Basics: Foundational Cybersecurity Practices for Small Businesses.” More information can be found here.

Other Wireless Developments

Commission Adds Foreign-Produced Power Inverters and Advanced Robotic Devices to Covered List: On July 28, the FCC issued a Public Notice adding certain foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices to the Covered List. As with previous additions of foreign-produced devices to the Covered List, entities will be able to seek Conditional Approvals to enable certain covered equipment to continue to be sold in the U.S. market. More details are available in this Wiley client alert.

Commission Expands Covered List Prohibitions to Devices with Certain Logic-Bearing Components: On July 23, the FCC released a Third R&O and Third FNPRM that adds to the Covered List certain devices that contain logic-bearing components produced by entities named on the Covered List. The FNPRM further proposes to prohibit authorization of any device that incorporates any component produced by a Covered List entity, among other proposals such as creating term limits for equipment authorizations. Comments and Reply Comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 days and 45 days after publication in the Federal Register, respectively. More details are available in this Wiley client alert.

FCC Adopts New Part 100 Satellite Rules Replacing Old Part 25: At its July 22 Open Meeting, the Commission formally adopted an entirely new Part 100, governing satellite communications, replacing the old Part 25. The new framework consolidates and reorganizes existing rules, while introducing new frameworks meant to streamline the licensing processes for satellites and earth stations. Much of the new Part 100 will become effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. However, a large number of sections may contain new or modified information collection requirements and will not become effective until reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget. Comments and Reply Comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 days and 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, respectively.

Commission Proposes Prohibition on Importing and Marketing of “Military-Grade” UAS and UAS Critical Components on Covered List: In addition to the proposals discussed above regarding UAS, UAS components, and communications and video surveillance equipment produced by specific manufacturers, on July 21, the Commission issued a Public Notice proposing to ban the importation and marketing of “military-grade” foreign-produced UAS and UAS critical components on the Covered List. Comments will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.