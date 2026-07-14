FCC Adopts New Rules To Modernize Emergency Alert System And Seeks Comment On Additional Changes

On June 29, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Order and FNPRM) to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for broadcasters...

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On June 29, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Order and FNPRM) to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for broadcasters and other EAS participants. Although the Order and FNPRM also makes and proposes changes to the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, this client alert focuses on EAS.

The Order adopts rules that require improved cybersecurity measures to safeguard broadcasters from cybercriminals and other security threats. The accompanying FNPRM proposes several steps to bolster EAS reliability, accuracy, and efficiency.

Compliance with the new rules will be required 60 days from publication in the Federal Register, although impacted entities would be well-served by beginning to prepare now. Comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, with reply comments due 30 days thereafter.

Background

EAS plays a central role in the nation’s public alert and warning system. The President and alerting authorities use EAS to disseminate emergency information to the public. Entities that receive and disseminate emergency information include all radio and television stations, as well as cable television systems, satellite radio and television services, and wireline video providers (collectively, “EAS Participants”).

The Order and FNPRM follows several related proceedings, including the October 2022 Alerting Security NPRM, the March 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Petition for Rulemaking, and the August 2025 Modernization of the Nation’s Alerting Systems NPRM.

What Does the Order Require?

The Order strives to improve the ability of alerting systems to: (1) rapidly notify the public of emergencies; (2) deliver instructions that facilitate the protection of life and property; and (3) foster a mechanism for government officials to provide additional authoritative communications with the public before, during, and after an emergency.

To achieve these goals, the Order adopts three requirements for EAS Participants to secure their equipment and prevent cyberattacks that could result in the transmission of false alerts or disrupt the transmission of legitimate alerts. These requirements apply to EAS, studio transmitter link, and remotely managed equipment that routes, processes, or inserts content into EAS Participants’ programming streams.

First, the Order requires EAS Participants to change default passwords or use strong passwords. Alternatively, EAS Participants can use other authentication measures, including those highlighted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), that can mitigate unauthorized access.

Second, the Order requires EAS Participants to promptly test and install security patches, software, and firmware upgrades from equipment manufacturers shortly after these assets become available.

Third, the Order requires EAS Participants to use a network firewall or similar network segmentation practice to limit remote management access by unauthorized users and devices.

EAS Participants must comply with these cybersecurity requirements within 60 days after the Order’s publication in the Federal Register.

Looking Ahead and Comment Opportunities: FNPRM Proposals

In the FNPRM, the FCC seeks comment on several additional proposals to strengthen EAS, including:

Requiring Authentication of All Alerts Before Transmission: The Commission seeks comment on several topics relating to authentication, including feasibility, effectiveness, and associated costs.

The Commission seeks comment on several topics relating to authentication, including feasibility, effectiveness, and associated costs. Bolstering Emergency Alert Reliability: The FCC seeks comment on its proposal to prevent duplicate alerts through a universal alert message ID. Although the universal alert message ID would primarily target WEA, the Commission asks whether it would also benefit EAS.

The FCC seeks comment on its proposal to prevent duplicate alerts through a universal alert message ID. Although the universal alert message ID would primarily target WEA, the Commission asks whether it would also benefit EAS. Improving Alert Geotargeting Accuracy: The Commission invites comment on its proposal to allow, but not require, EAS Participants to use detailed location information often available in Common Alerting Protocol EAS messages.

The Commission invites comment on its proposal to allow, but not require, EAS Participants to use detailed location information often available in Common Alerting Protocol EAS messages. Enhancing Alert Effectiveness: The FCC solicits comment on its proposal to require that messages display easily recognizable symbols for alerts that represent the emergency event.

The FCC solicits comment on its proposal to require that messages display easily recognizable symbols for alerts that represent the emergency event. Removing Unnecessary Alerting Requirements: The Commission seeks comment on the NAB’s proposal to allow EAS Participants to use software-based EAS alert processing instead of requiring the use of dedicated hardware.

Broadcasters can submit comments on these proposals within 30 days after the FNPRM’s publication in the Federal Register, with reply comments due 30 days thereafter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.