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8 July 2026

Voice Service Providers Beware: The FCC Is Ramping Up Efforts To Combat Robocalls

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The FCC is implementing a comprehensive wave of proposed rule changes targeting illegal robocalls, introducing enhanced caller authentication requirements, new numbering access certifications, strengthened know-your-customer obligations, and expanded upstream provider vetting mandates. Voice service providers throughout the call path face increased regulatory scrutiny and proactive compliance responsibilities.
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Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
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Senior Associate Jenny Wainwright authored an article in Independent Communications News examining the FCC’s recent wave of proposed rule changes aimed at combating illegal robocalls. The article reviews several significant proposals on the FCC’s agenda, including enhanced caller authentication requirements, new numbering access certification and disclosure obligations, strengthened know-your-customer obligations, and expanded know-your-upstream-provider vetting and oversight mandates.

“The FCC expects voice service providers throughout the call path to play a proactive role in the fight to stem illegal robocalls, and we expect it will act on many of these proposals over the next year. Service providers should monitor these proceedings and consult with legal counsel about a strategy to implement new requirements applicable to them.”

Read the full article here.

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Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
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