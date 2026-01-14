FCC Announces Tentative Agenda For January 2026 Open Meeting

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is off to a busy start for the new year, with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr releasing a tentative agenda on January 8 for the Commission's January Open Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Details on the four items expected to be considered at the Open Meeting are summarized below:

Unlicensed Use of the 6 GHz Band and Expanding Flexible Use in Mid-Band Spectrum Between 3.7 and 24 GHz – Fourth Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, ET Docket No. 18-295, GN Docket No. 17-183. The draft Fourth Report and Order (Fourth R&O) would allow geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices to operate in the U-NII-5 (5.925-6.425 GHz) and U-NII-7 (6.525- 6.875 GHz) portions of the 6 gigahertz (GHz) band. GVP unlicensed devices, in comparison to existing 6 GHz band unlicensed portable devices, would operate at a much greater power, which will require the leveraging of geofencing systems to ensure that licensed services do not experience harmful interference. To prevent harmful interference to microwave links sharing the 6 GHz band, the Fourth R&O would restrict GVP unlicensed devices from operating in exclusion zones on certain frequencies as dictated by a geofencing system. The Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Third FNPRM) would seek comment on, among other things, permitting composite standard-power/low power indoor (LPI) access points that operate with additional power under certain circumstances and as determined by an automated frequency coordination system. The Third FNPRM would also seek comment on allowing the operation of unlicensed 6 GHz band LPI access points on cruise ships, a significant change from the current prohibition of these access points from operation on boats. Protecting Our Communications Networks by Promoting Transparency Regarding Foreign Adversary Control – Report and Order, GN Docket No. 25-166. In a continuation of recent Commission action to protect the communications network and supply chain from foreign adversaries, this R&O would implement attestation and disclosure requirements that are intended to address the risks of foreign adversary control of FCC-granted licenses and authorizations. Specifically, the R&O would require entities to attest whether they are owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary, and, if so, to disclose additional information about such foreign adversary control. The R&O would also assess national security factors and reporting burdens to define three Schedules of licenses, leases, authorizations, permits, grants and other approvals that are subject to Foreign Adversary Control reporting requirements. The R&O would then implement specific attestations related to Foreign Adversary Control for each of the Schedules. Finally, the R&O would adopt ongoing reporting requirements and create a single consolidated reporting system for required filers to make their attestations. Review of Foreign Ownership Policies for Broadcast, Common Carrier and Aeronautical Radio Licensees under Section 310(b)(4) of the Communications Act of 1934, as Amended – Report and Order, GN Docket No. 25-149. The Commission has longstanding precedent to satisfy its statutory obligation under Section 310(b) of the Communications Act of 1934 to protect against national security risks and threats by assessing foreign ownership structures and investments in Commission licensees and authorization holders. This R&O would clarify and/or codify these policies and practices to streamline the application process for petitioners required to provide such information. Some of the policies and requirements the R&O would clarify or codify include: the policy regarding identification of the controlling U.S. parent entity; the policy for deemed voting interest and advance approval for certain limited partners and LLCs; the requirement for identification of trusts and trustees; the requirements for contents of remedial Section 310(b) petitions; and U.S. residency requirements. Telecommunications Relay Services and Speech-to-Speech Services for Individuals with Hearing and Speech Disabilities; Structure and Practices of the Video Relay Service Program; Misuse of Internet Protocol Relay Service – Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, CG Docket Nos. 03-123, 10-51, 12-38. In this Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), the FCC would continue its efforts to modernize the telecommunications relay service (TRS) to better serve persons with disabilities in light of increased usage of Internet-based TRS. Specifically, the FCC would propose reforms to the three forms of Internet-based TRS: Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS), Internet Protocol Relay Service (IP Relay) and Video Relay Service (VRS). The NPRM seeks comment on rule changes that would improve the provision of IP Relay and VRS (such as supporting the use of automatic speech recognition for speech-to-text conversion and providing captioning abilities in VRS calls). The NPRM would also seek comment on streamlining TRS user registration requirements and the TRS provider certification process. Finally, the NPRM would seek comment on proposals to change the requirement that TRS providers notify the FCC of substantive changes to a relay service, to apply its prohibition on incentives to register for or use VRS and IP CTS to all forms of Internet-based TRS, and to delete or update TRS rules that are obsolete or unneeded. Notably, this NPRM would follow a similar rulemaking that the FCC adopted in November 2025 to propose rules to modernize analog TRS services.

