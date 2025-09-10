Telephone And Texting Compliance News — September 2025

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover a bold move by the FCC to protect consumers from the scourge of robocalls: The FCC has disconnected over 1,200 voice service providers from the US telephone network for failing to meet compliance standards. This unprecedented enforcement action signals a new era of accountability — and a serious warning to providers who ignore caller ID authentication rules. We also take a look at new FCC rules starting in September that will require voice service providers to take full control of caller ID authentication. No more outsourcing digital certificates — providers must sign calls themselves, and prove it. These changes aim to curb spoofed calls and tighten STIR/SHAKEN compliance.

In our Litigation Update, we look at a recent TCPA decision where the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed a district court's decision to exclude a plaintiff's expert witness and deny class certification. Davis v. Capital One N.A. highlights the stringent hurdles plaintiffs face in certifying classes for reassigned number claims.

