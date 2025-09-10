ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — September 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Russell H. Fox,Joshua Briones,Jonathan P. Garvin
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover a bold move by the FCC to protect consumers from the scourge of robocalls: The FCC has disconnected over 1,200 voice service providers from the US telephone network for failing to meet compliance standards. This unprecedented enforcement action signals a new era of accountability — and a serious warning to providers who ignore caller ID authentication rules. We also take a look at new FCC rules starting in September that will require voice service providers to take full control of caller ID authentication. No more outsourcing digital certificates — providers must sign calls themselves, and prove it. These changes aim to curb spoofed calls and tighten STIR/SHAKEN compliance.

In our Litigation Update, we look at a recent TCPA decision where the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed a district court's decision to exclude a plaintiff's expert witness and deny class certification. Davis v. Capital One N.A. highlights the stringent hurdles plaintiffs face in certifying classes for reassigned number claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Photo of Joshua Briones
Joshua Briones
Photo of Danielle Frappier
Danielle Frappier
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Photo of Sofia Nuño
Sofia Nuño
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More