1 July 2025

President Trump Issues Executive Orders To Boost Domestic Drone Industry And Enhance Airspace Security

President Donald J. Trump has taken action to bolster the American drone industry and safeguard U.S. airspace with the signing of two critical executive orders.
Unleashing American Drone Dominance

  • Accelerate Integration: Promote the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System.
  • Commercialization: Support the domestic commercialization of drone technologies.
  • Strengthen Industry: Enhance the domestic drone industrial base and increase exports of American-manufactured drones.
  • Federal Prioritization: Direct federal agencies to prioritize the use of U.S.-manufactured drones.
  • Supply Chain Risk: Identify companies that pose supply chain risks.
  • Defense Innovation Unit: Update the Blue UAS List to allow all authorized platforms to operate on military installations.

Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty

  • Protect Airspace: Safeguard American airspace and critical infrastructure from unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats.
  • Task Force: Create a federal task force to assess and mitigate UAS threats.
  • Flight Restrictions: Propose rules to restrict drone flights over fixed sites like critical infrastructure and state prisons.
  • Grants for Technology: Provide grants for UAS detection, tracking and identification technologies.
  • FAA Updates: Update the roadmap for integrating civil UAS into the National Airspace System.
  • Real-Time Access: Automate real-time access to personal identifying information associated with UAS remote identification signals to aid law enforcement.

Conclusion

These orders reflect the government's dedication to promoting the development of the national UAS industry, with a particular emphasis on airspace security. Through closer cooperation between federal organizations and private industry, the orders are designed to facilitate the safe and effective integration of UAS into national airspace. The proposed regulations and pilot programs are anticipated to generate critical data and insights that will shape future regulatory frameworks and bolster the development of innovative technologies like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

