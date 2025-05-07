ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — April 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Russell H. Fox,Jonathan P. Garvin,Esteban Morales
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC's proposal to close the caller ID authentication gap on non-IP networks. The FCC's new Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) outlines criteria for evaluating whether non-IP authentication standards are "developed," "reasonably available," and "effective," and tentatively identifies two standards that meet these criteria. The FCC proposes ending the implementation extension for providers using non-IP technology, requiring adoption of an approved standard and certification in the Robocall Mitigation Database. A two-year compliance deadline is proposed. Comments are due 30 to 60 days after the Federal Register publication.

In our Litigation Update, we explore two recent TCPA decisions. The Eleventh Circuit denied a motion to intervene in the Insurance Marketing Coalition v. FCC case, finding it untimely under the Rule 15(d) and effectively ending the challenge to the FCC's one-to-one consent rule. In a separate case, the Tenth Circuit affirmed that robocalls made by the City of Albuquerque during the COVID-19 pandemic qualified for the TCPA's emergency purposes exception, emphasizing their informational nature and connection to public health efforts.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Joshua Briones
Joshua Briones
Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More