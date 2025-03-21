ARTICLE
21 March 2025

ALERT: Delete, Delete, Delete—FCC Calls For Comment On Which Rules Should Be Eliminated

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On March 12th, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") issued a Public Notice ("Notice") seeking comment on which FCC rules should be repealed or modified...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brian D. Weimer,Drew Svor,Austin Shepherd
+4 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 12th, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") issued a Public Notice ("Notice") seeking comment on which FCC rules should be repealed or modified to alleviate "unnecessary regulatory burdens" and enhance investment and innovation in telecommunications networks. Along with inviting general feedback on which rules to eliminate, the Notice also urges commenters to consider several policy factors in their analysis, including:

  1. Cost-Benefit Considerations: Commenters should consider whether the costs of a regulation exceed its benefits, and whether eliminating or modifying a rule could result in greater benefits.
  2. Experience Gained from Implementation: Commenters should consider whether experience from implementing a rule indicates that it is unnecessary or ineffective in achieving its intended objectives.
  3. Marketplace and Technological Changes: Commenters should consider whether changes in the marketplace or technology have rendered existing rules unnecessary or outdated.
  4. Regulation as a Barrier to Entry: Commenters should consider whether certain regulations potentially hinder competition by imposing unequal costs on large and small businesses.
  5. Changes in the Broader Regulatory Context: Commenters should consider whether changes in other regulatory frameworks or the adoption of industry standards make certain FCC rules unnecessary or inappropriate.
  6. Changes in the Governing Legal Framework: Commenters should consider reviewing rules in light of changes to the statutory provisions they implement or recent legal decisions, such as the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision.
  7. Other Considerations: Commenters should consider situations where case-by-case review would be more appropriate than applying a bright line rule to meet regulatory objectives. Commenters should also consider rules that are no longer operative and rules that are sunsetting or awaiting further review.

Comments are due April 11, 2025 and reply comments are due April 28, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian D. Weimer
Brian D. Weimer
Photo of Drew Svor
Drew Svor
Photo of Jodi Goldberg
Jodi Goldberg
Photo of Austin Shepherd
Austin Shepherd
Photo of Emily Dalessio
Emily Dalessio
Photo of Ethan Lamb
Ethan Lamb
Photo of Taiye Kolawole
Taiye Kolawole
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More