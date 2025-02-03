Wireless Roundup (February 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Solicits Comment on Amending Accessibility Rules for IVCS: In this Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) requests further comment on whether to amend its rules for interoperable video conferencing services (IVCS). Specifically, the Commission inquires about including additional performance objectives addressing text-to-speech and speech-to-speech functionality; automatic sign-language interpretation; additional user interface control functions; access to video conferencing for people who are blind or have low vision; and access to video conferencing for people with cognitive or mobility disabilities. The Commission seeks further comment on whether the telecommunications relay services (TRS) fund should support team interpreting in video conferences, and what additional rules are needed to facilitate the integration of TRS with video conferencing. Comments are due on February 3. Reply comments are due on March 3.

FCC Requests Comment on Implementation of the Alaska Connect Fund: In this Report and Order (R&O) and FNPRM, the FCC requests comment on the implementation of the Alaska Connect Fund (ACF) from the period of January 1, 2030 through December 31, 2034, for areas where more than one mobile provider had been receiving support for overlapping service areas, or duplicate-support areas. Specifically, the FCC invites comment on the methodology to determine support amounts in duplicate-support areas and the competitive or alternative mechanism to distribute support. Additionally, the Commission welcomes comment on how to distribute support in unserved areas. The Commission also requests further comment on Tribal consent requirements for the ACF and additional issues. Comments are due on February 3. Reply comments are due March 4.

NTIA Seeks Comment on D2D Impact on GPS Services: In this Request for Comment (RFC), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) seeks comment on the potential impact of the increasing deployment of satellite-enabled direct-to-device (D2D) services in the 1610-1660.5 MHz (L-band) on Global Positioning System (GPS) operations at 1575.42 MHz (the GPS L1 Signal). While inviting comment on interference risks generally, NTIA specifically raises concerns regarding potential D2D interference with GPS onboard commercial aircraft. Comments are due on February 10. For more information about the RFC, read Wiley's client alert here.

WTB Invites Supplementary Comments on Allocation and Service Rules for the 1675-1680 MHz Band: In this Public Notice (PN), the Wireless Telecommunication Bureau (WTB) seeks to supplement the record concerning the rules proposed in a 2019 NPRM adopted in the Allocation and Service Rules for the 1675-1680 MHz Band rulemaking that proposed to re-allocate the 1675-1680 MHz band for shared use between incumbent federal operators and new, non-federal flexible wireless use operations. Subsequent developments prompted WTB to open a new comment period, including a 2022 report prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) and filed by NTIA and a follow-on 2024 report showing that sharing in the 1675-1680 MHz band with NOAA is technically feasible subject to certain conditions. Comments are due on February 28. Reply Comments are due March 17.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for February 27 . Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

ICTS Supply Chain ANPRM on UAS: On January 3, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) published in the Federal Register an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) seeking comment on potential restrictions on transactions involving information and communications technology and services (ICTS) "integral to unmanned aircraft systems." Comments are due March 4.

NPRM on Controlled Unclassified Information Controls and Incident Reporting: On January 15, the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Council published in the Federal Register the NPRM implementing National Archives and Records Administration's Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) program and requiring reporting of confirmed or suspected CUI incident ("improper access, use, disclosure, modification, or destruction of CUI, in any form or medium") to a designated agency contact within eight hours. Comments are due March 17.

NIST to Host FISSEA Winter Forum: NIST will host the Federal Information Security Educators (FISSEA) quarterly meeting on February 11. Additional information is available here.

NIST to Host Federal Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Forum: NIST will host the Federal Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Forum virtually on February 25. Additional information is available here.

