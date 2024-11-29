ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Severing Of Baltic Sea Cables Likely To Be Sabotage

Undersea cables are the backbone of the global internet, and any intentional disruption to these systems can have far-reaching consequences...
Undersea cables are the backbone of the global internet, and any intentional disruption to these systems can have far-reaching consequences, not only for affected nations but also for global connectivity. The incident could prompt a reevaluation of risk management strategies, especially in high-tension regions, and inspire new strategies to enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure in the face of escalating geopolitical risks.

Germany's defence minister has said... In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the UK said Moscow was conducting "escalating hybrid activities against Nato and EU countries" that they described as "unprecedented in their variety and scale

