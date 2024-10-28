Podcast: FCC Open Meeting Recap - October 2024

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications team will be covering October 2024 FCC Open Meeting . First, senior associate Jenny Wainwright will discuss the Commission's adoption of a Report and Order related to hearing aid compatibility requirements for wireless handsets (1:25). Special counsel Mike Dover will cover the Commission's adoption of a Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking related to georouting 988 lifeline calls (14:10). Finally, partner Chip Yorkgitis is discussing three spectrum items outside of the meeting (23:25).



Listen to the full episode here.

