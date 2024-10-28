Podcast: FCC Open Meeting Recap - October 2024

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye
Communications team will be covering October 2024 FCC Open Meeting
. First, senior associate Jenny Wainwright will discuss the
Commission's adoption of a Report and Order related to hearing
aid compatibility requirements for wireless handsets (1:25).
Special counsel Mike Dover will cover the Commission's adoption
of a Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed
Rulemaking related to georouting 988 lifeline calls (14:10).
Finally, partner Chip Yorkgitis is discussing three spectrum items
outside of the meeting (23:25).
Listen to the full episode here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.