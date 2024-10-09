Podcast: FCC Open Meeting Recap: September 2024

On this episode of Full Spectrum, partner Chip Yorkgitis is going to give an overview of two items adopted by the FCC in late September. The first is a Report and Order that the Commission adopted at its open meeting on September 26 to allow non-geostationary satellite orbit space stations to conduct fixed satellite service downlink operations on a co-primary basis with existing users in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band. The second item he'll discuss is a First Report and Order that the Commission adopted two days prior to the meeting to modify the rules for FM terrestrial digital audio broadcasting systems.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Kelley Drye Full Spectrum · FCC Open Meeting Recap: September 2024

