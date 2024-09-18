Podcast: Overview Of FCC Items: 5G Fund And Drone Operations In The 5GHz Band

On this episode, special counsel Mike Dover and senior associate Jenny Wainwright discuss some of the key points from two items released by the FCC on August 29. The first is the FCC's latest action in the 5G Fund proceeding. The second is related to new rules to enable drone operations in the 5 GHz band.

Listen to the full episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.