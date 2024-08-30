ARTICLE
30 August 2024

FCC Proposes New TCPA Rules For AI Calls And Texts (Podcast)

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FCC Proposes New TCPA Rules for AI Calls and Texts

On August 7, 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry related to the use of artificial intelligence in outbound calls and texts. Among the proposed rules are a definition of an "AI-generated call" and disclosure requirements for placing such calls. This item is the latest in a series of actions taken by the FCC this year under its authority to implement the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and demonstrates the agency's continued focus on what it says is the "top category of consumer complaints that [it] receive[s]." Initial comments on the proposed rules will be due 30 days after the item is published in the Federal Register, and reply comments will be due 15 days thereafter.

