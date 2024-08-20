Reminder: The Broadband Data Collection ("BDC") Report Is Due September 3, 2024

The successor to the Form 477 Local Competition and Broadband Report, the BDC Report collects broadband availability and other data on a semi-annual basis. The next report is due September 3, 2024, and collects data current as of June 30, 2024. Specifically, facilities-based broadband service providers submit data into the BDC system specifying where they made mass-market broadband Internet access service available on June 30, 2024. Along with providers of fixed and mobile voice services, they must also submit their June 30, 2024, subscription data (as required under Form 477) into the BDC system. The BDC filing is due on September 3, 2024, (because the usual deadline, September 1 of each year, falls on a Sunday this year and September 2, 2024 is a holiday).

The FCC announced details for the upcoming BDC report deadline in a June 25, 2024, Public Notice (subsequently corrected as to the filing deadline on June 27, 2024). Extensive instructional material, including guidance for access to the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric in connection with submission of fixed broadband availability data, is provided at Broadband Data Collection Resources.

Mandatory BDC Filers are as follows:

(1) Facilities-based providers of fixed and/or mobile broadband internet access (i.e., faster than 200 kbps, in at least one direction) with end-user connections in service as of June 30, 2024;

(2) providers of fixed voice services, including incumbent local exchange carriers and competitive local exchange carriers (whether providing wired or fixed wireless local exchange service) with end-user connections in service as of June 30, 2024;

(3) interconnected VoIP service providers with end-user connections in service as of June 30, 2024; and

(4) facilities-based providers of mobile voice service with end-user connections in service as of June 30, 2024.

See Information for Filers and Who Must File Form 477? for additional details regarding these provider types.

