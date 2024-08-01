Wireless Roundup (August 2024)

Key Wireless Deadlines

NTIA Solicits Comment on Development of 6G Wireless Communications Technology: In this Notice, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) seeks comment on the current state of sixth generation (6G) wireless communications technology and insight into necessary steps the Executive branch should take to foster 6G development and deployment. In particular, NTIA welcomes comment from the public on potential 6G priorities, use cases, and research and development – including from private-sector stakeholders such as wireless broadband internet service providers. Because NTIA is implementing the 2023 National Spectrum Strategy (NSS) in a separate proceeding, the agency requests that comments do not focus on spectrum issues surrounding 6G. Comments are due on August 21, 2024.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) Open Meeting is scheduled for August 7. Meeting details and agenda can be found here. The tentative agenda includes:

The next Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) Open Meeting is scheduled for August 7. Meeting details and agenda can be found here. The tentative agenda includes: Establishing a Missing and Endangered Persons Alert Code. A public draft of the item can be found here. Protecting Consumers from Unwanted Artificial Intelligence Robocalls. A public draft of the item can be found here. Strengthening a Key Tool for Combating Robocalls. A public draft of the item can be found here.

World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee Meetings: The FCC's World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee (the Committee) will host two Informal Working Groups (IWG), in addition to its Second Meeting. Meeting details can be found below:

The FCC's World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee (the Committee) will host two Informal Working Groups (IWG), in addition to its Second Meeting. Meeting details can be found below: IWG 3: Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters will meet on August 1. More information can be found here. IWG 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services will meet on August 1. More information can be found here. Second Meeting: The Commission will host the Committee's second meeting on August 5. The Committee will consider status reports and recommendations from its IWGs regarding preparation for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27). Meeting details can be found here.

FTC Open Commission Meeting: The next FTC Open Commission meeting will be held virtually on August 1. More details can be found here.

The next FTC Open Commission meeting will be held virtually on August 1. More details can be found here. FCC Communications Equity and Diversity Council Meeting: The FCC will host the second meeting of its Communications Equity and Diversity Council on August 13. Additional information is available here.

The FCC will host the second meeting of its Communications Equity and Diversity Council on August 13. Additional information is available here. FirstNet Board Meeting: The FirstNet Authority will host a combined board and board committees meeting in Utah on August 21 at 9 a.m. MDT. Meeting details can be found here.

The FirstNet Authority will host a combined board and board committees meeting in Utah on August 21 at 9 a.m. MDT. Meeting details can be found here. FCC Technological Advisory Council Meeting: The FCC will host the Technological Advisory Council meeting on August 29. Additional details can be found here.

Cyber Corner

FCC Seeks Comment on Implementation of the Cybersecurity Labeling for Internet of Things Program: In this Public Notice, the FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau invites comment on several items to facilitate the IoT Labeling program rollout. Specifically, the FCC requests comment on the format of Cybersecurity Label Administrator (CLA) and Lead Administrator applications; filing fees for CLA applications; criteria for selecting CLAs and the Lead Administrator; CLA sharing of Lead Administrator expenses; Lead Administrator neutrality; processes for withdrawal of CLA and Lead Administrator approvals; recognition of CyberLABs outside the United States; complaint processes; confidentiality and security requirements; and the IoT registry. Comments are due on August 19, 2024, and reply comments are due September 3, 2024.

FCC Updates Covered List to Address Kaspersky Ban: In this Public Notice, the FCC announced updates to the Covered List to include "commercial hardware or software containing Kaspersky cybersecurity and anti-virus software."

NSA Issues New Zero Trust Guidance: In this final report on the seven pillars of the U.S. Department of Defense's Zero Trust framework, the National Security Agency (NSA) issues several recommendations. Among them is guidance encouraging organizations to use AI and machine learning for incident response, anomaly detection, user baselining, and data tagging.

NIST Federal Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Forum: The Federal Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Forum, an informal group sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will meet virtually on August 27. Meeting details can be found here.

NIST National AI Advisory Committee Meeting: NIST's National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC) will meet virtually on August 1. More details can be found here.

Did You Know?

Wiley partner Kathleen A. Kirby, co-chair of the firm's Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) Practice, began her term as President of the Federal Communications Bar Association (FCBA – The Tech Bar) on July 1.

Diane Holland will speak at the American Bar Association's webinar on Navigating DEI as a Media Lawyer: Insights into the 2024 Landscape and Practical Strategies, on August 6.

Wiley Issues and Appeals attorneys Thomas M. Johnson, Jr. and Michael J. Showalter authored a Law360 article titled After Chevron: FCC And Industry Must Prepare For Change.

Wiley created an artificial intelligence (AI) hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley launched a Federal Infrastructure Resource Center, highlighting the federal government's initiative to invest in our nation's infrastructure, including the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Check out our Consumer Protection Download Newsletter; the latest edition is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.