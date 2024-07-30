On July 26, 2024, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") issued a Public Notice announcing that new pole attachment rules, which the FCC adopted in a December 2023 Report and Order, are effective as of July 25, 2024. The new rules – which we described in a prior blog post – are intended to "speed broadband deployment by making the pole attachment process faster, more transparent, and more cost effective." Among other things, the FCC's updated pole attachment rules establish the Rapid Broadband Assessment Team, an intra-agency rapid response team charged with prioritizing and expediting resolution of disputes that impede or delay broadband deployment, and also require utilities to provide pole attachment applicants with information about the status of their utility poles to aid communications providers in planning their build outs.

The new rules are codified in 47 C.F.R. §§ 1.1411(c)(4) and 1.1415.

