Case Study: Wireless Technology Expert Needed For Smartphone Device Dispute

In a dispute over patented IC packaging technology used in smartphones, the plaintiff sought WIT's help to provide a expert in wireless technology with experience in noise isolation, wafer-level packaging, and trial testimony.

The Complaint: Tech Company Accuses Competitor of Patent Infringement In Smartphone Technology

The plaintiff, a technology company specializing in integrated chip (IC) packaging, claimed that a major electronics company infringed on their patented wireless technology. They accused the defendant of making and selling smartphones and other devices that include their application and image processors, DRAM memory, wafer-level packing chips, and other semiconductor components.

The Ask: A Wireless Technology Expert with Knowledge of the Technical Aspects of IC Packaging

The plaintiff approached WIT to provide an expert with experience in electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in IC packages. The expert should also be familiar with noise isolation techniques and wafer-level packaging. They must have prior experience testifying in depositions or trials and be willing to commit over 100 hours to this case. Additionally, the expert should be an academic capable of conducting research, reviewing materials, consulting, and writing a declaration.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need

In anticipation of an influx of disputes regarding wireless technology, WIT actively recruited a diverse group of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators who are dedicated to supporting our clients in wireless litigation. For this case, WIT was able to provide an expert who's a mechanical engineering professor and award winner for emerging technologies. He possesses extensive knowledge in semiconductor packaging and processing, with significant research experience in wafer-level packaging. His primary expertise lies in the packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) as they relate to IC packaging. Additionally, he has a proven track record of testifying and being deposed in multiple cases.

How WIT's Experts Can Assist in Wireless Litigation

WIT represents wireless communication experts with decades of experience working in the space and who know the hardware, software, and standards that govern them. Our wireless communications expert team has a deep understanding of the industry landscape and uses their knowledge to best inform counsel involved in cases regarding antennas, sensors, cellular design, competitive intelligence, and more.

