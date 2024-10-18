Webinar: Artificial Intelligence Patenting In FinTech

Volpe Koenig provides worldwide client counseling on patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, technology transfers, due diligence, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights. The firm’s attorneys, agents and technical advisors have expertise in a wide range of industries and serve a diverse roster of U.S. and multinational clients.

FinTech, or financial technology, has significantly transformed the banking and financial services industry, with AI becoming increasingly central to this evolution. This transformation has led to a surge in FinTech patents, which are crucial for protecting intellectual property, driving investment, and enhancing market positioning. Europe and North America are key players in FinTech patent filings.

This panel discussion webinar features three intellectual property experts from the U.S., Canada and Europe who explore topics such as:

Trends in patenting AI in FinTech;

Background on AI and patenting AI in the U.S. and Europe with FinTech examples;

IP strategy - trade secrets vs. patents in FinTech including litigation trends.

This webinar is designed for in-house counsel, patent attorneys, and inventors seeking updates on the ever-changing intersection of FinTech and AI.

