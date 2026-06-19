IRS Cancels June Hearing On Petition To Add Methyl Methacrylate-Ethyl Methacrylate-Methacrylic Acid Copolymer In A Styrene Solution To List Of Chemical Substances Subject To Superfund Excise Tax

The Internal Revenue Service announced it would hold a hearing on June 18, 2026, regarding a petition to add methyl methacrylate-ethyl methacrylate-methacrylic acid copolymer in a styrene solution to the list of taxable substances under the Superfund excise tax. However, due to receiving no requests to testify or topic outlines by the deadline, the IRS has canceled the scheduled hearing.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

Article Insights

Bergeson & Campbell are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

As reported in our May 22, 2026, blog item, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on May 18, 2026, that it will hold a hearing on June 18, 2026, on the notice of filing to add methyl methacrylate-ethyl methacrylate-methacrylic acid copolymer in a styrene solution to the list of taxable substances. 91 Fed. Reg. 28759. According to a June 11, 2026, Federal Register notice, the IRS did not receive any requests to testify or outlines of topics. 91 Fed. Reg. 35615. Therefore, the IRS has canceled the hearing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.