Ohio Opens Nomination Window For Opportunity Zones 2.0 Designations

Ohio has opened a 30-day window for stakeholders to nominate census tracts for the next generation of federal opportunity zone designations, with the state projected to have 62 fewer zones than the original program.

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Executive Summary

Ohio has opened a short nomination window for census tracts to be considered for the next generation of federal opportunity zone designations. The nomination period opened June 10, 2026, and nominations must be submitted by July 10, 2026. Because Ohio is projected to have 258 qualified opportunity zones for the next designation cycle—62 fewer than the original 320—developers, investors, municipalities, economic development organizations, and other stakeholders should act promptly if a project area depends on, or would benefit from, opportunity zone status.

Background

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (“OBBBA”) made the federal opportunity zone program permanent and established a process for states to redesignate qualified opportunity zones every 10 years. The first redesignation cycle following OBBBA’s enactment is now underway. The eligibility criteria have also changed, narrowing the universe of census tracts that may be nominated and eliminating some tracts that qualified under the original program.

Ohio Nomination Process and Timeline

Beginning July 1, 2026, the Ohio Governor’s Office has 90 days to finalize the list of nominated census tracts for submission to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Treasury is expected to certify the new designations by the end of 2026, with Opportunity Zones 2.0 designations taking effect January 1, 2027. The Ohio Department of Development (“ODOD”) opened the nomination process on June 10, 2026, and nominations for specific census tracts must be submitted by July 10, 2026.

Submission Requirement

The Ohio Governor’s Office, working through ODOD, is soliciting input from local officials, economic development organizations, and other stakeholders regarding eligible census tracts. ODOD has emphasized that “A nomination form MUST be submitted for a tract to be considered. Any outside information, documents, etc. for a tract will not be considered if a nomination form is not submitted.” In other words, supporting materials alone are not enough; a timely submitted nomination form is required for any tract to be considered.

Why This Matters

Opportunity Zone designation can be an important component of project financing, capital formation, and community development strategy. Because the new designation cycle will determine which Ohio census tracts are eligible for Opportunity Zone treatment beginning January 1, 2027, failure to nominate a tract during the current window may prevent that tract from being considered for the next 10-year cycle. In addition, upcoming eligibility for Ohio’s opportunity zone tax credit program is dependent on federal qualified opportunity zone designation. A recently passed Ohio bill, which is expected to be signed by the governor imminently, will create some timing nuances specific to Ohio.

Recommended Next Steps

Stakeholders with current or planned projects in Ohio should promptly identify whether relevant census tracts are eligible, coordinate with local officials and economic development partners, prioritize tracts where multiple nominations may be submitted, and ensure that nomination forms are completed and filed before the July 10 deadline. Additional guidance, including designation guidelines, an eligibility map, and the nomination form, is available on ODOD’s Opportunity Zones webpage.

Key Takeaway From ODOD Guidance

A tract that is not nominated through ODOD’s required process will not be considered for Ohio’s Opportunity Zones 2.0 nomination list, even if other supporting information is submitted. That list will to be submitted to the US Treasury Secretary for final certification. Developers, investors, municipalities, and community stakeholders should treat July 10, 2026 as the operative deadline for preserving the opportunity to have priority project areas considered.

For more information about Ohio’s Opportunity Zones 2.0 nomination process or to discuss whether a specific project area may be affected, please contact a member of our Real Estate Finance or Government Relations team.

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