Holding Regimes In A New Era: Developments And Insights

The 2026 edition of our annual publication 'Holding Regimes in a New Era – Comparison of Tax and Non‑Tax Aspects of Selected Countries' is now available and offers a detailed analysis of both tax and non‑tax features of holding regimes in selected jurisdictions.

This publication provides a comprehensive overview of the most relevant tax aspects and certain non-tax aspects of 7 European jurisdictions (Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Spain).

The information contained in this publication is based on the applicable laws in effect from 1 January 2026, unless otherwise mentioned.

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Holding Regimes in a New Era

Preview 2026 edition

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.