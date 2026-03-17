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17 March 2026

Holding Regimes In A New Era: Developments And Insights

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Loyens & Loeff

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The 2026 edition of our annual publication 'Holding Regimes in a New Era – Comparison of Tax and Non‑Tax Aspects of Selected Countries' is now available and offers...
Worldwide Tax
Michiel Schul,Laurens Hoek, and Daan Jongebloed
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The 2026 edition of our annual publication 'Holding Regimes in a New Era – Comparison of Tax and Non‑Tax Aspects of Selected Countries' is now available and offers a detailed analysis of both tax and non‑tax features of holding regimes in selected jurisdictions.

This publication provides a comprehensive overview of the most relevant tax aspects and certain non-tax aspects of 7 European jurisdictions (Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Spain).

The information contained in this publication is based on the applicable laws in effect from 1 January 2026, unless otherwise mentioned.

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Holding Regimes in a New Era

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Michiel Schul
Michiel Schul
Photo of Laurens Hoek
Laurens Hoek
Photo of Daan Jongebloed
Daan Jongebloed
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