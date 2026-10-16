Structuring Deals Around Washington’s 2027 REET Shifts

While those upward bracket shifts may provide meaningful tax savings on higher-value properties, Washington’s Real Estate Excise Tax (“REET”) structure remains one of the most closely watched elements of transactional planning for commercial and residential property owners and developers. Because Washington applies a tiered, progressive REET rate system for real estate sales, alongside strict rules governing the transfer of controlling interests in entities that own real property, even minor statutory adjustments can drastically alter the economics of a transaction if deal timing or contract mechanics are mishandled.

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In one of my previous posts, What the 2027 Washington Real Estate Excise Tax Shifts Mean for You, I broke down the statutory rate tier adjustments taking effect under RCW 82.45.060 on January 1, 2027.

While those upward bracket shifts may provide meaningful tax savings on higher-value properties, Washington’s Real Estate Excise Tax (“REET”) structure remains one of the most closely watched elements of transactional planning for commercial and residential property owners and developers. Because Washington applies a tiered, progressive REET rate system for real estate sales, alongside strict rules governing the transfer of controlling interests in entities that own real property, even minor statutory adjustments can drastically alter the economics of a transaction if deal timing or contract mechanics are mishandled.

For transactions involving high-value commercial assets or multi-property portfolios, timing is everything. Smart tax and legal planning require a proactive look at how sales are closed, how corporate structures are managed, and how transfers are timed to capture favorable tax treatment.

Key considerations for navigating Washington REET compliance include:

Controlling Interest Traps: Washington law captures the transfer of a controlling interest (50% or more within any thirty-six-month period) in an entity that owns real property as a taxable real estate sale, triggering REET even if no deed is recorded at the county auditor’s office. Multi-step transactions or staged buyouts must be analyzed carefully under Department of Revenue aggregation rules, as transfers within that 36-month window will be combined to calculate tax liability.

Washington law captures the transfer of a controlling interest (50% or more within any thirty-six-month period) in an entity that owns real property as a taxable real estate sale, triggering REET even if no deed is recorded at the county auditor’s office. Multi-step transactions or staged buyouts must be analyzed carefully under Department of Revenue aggregation rules, as transfers within that 36-month window will be combined to calculate tax liability. Contract Effective Dates vs. Closing Dates: With fluctuating thresholds and rate brackets, establishing clear performance milestones and properly documenting the binding nature of purchase and sale agreements prior to statutory rate adjustments can help protect against unexpected tax liabilities. Parties targeting a post-2026 closing to take advantage of the higher tax bracket thresholds must ensure their purchase agreements clearly tie REET liability to the actual closing date.

With fluctuating thresholds and rate brackets, establishing clear performance milestones and properly documenting the binding nature of purchase and sale agreements prior to statutory rate adjustments can help protect against unexpected tax liabilities. Parties targeting a post-2026 closing to take advantage of the higher tax bracket thresholds must ensure their purchase agreements clearly tie REET liability to the actual closing date. Allocation of Personal Property: Properly separating real property value from transferable personal property, inventory, or intangible business assets within a purchase agreement can help ensure REET is only applied where legally mandated, provided the allocations can withstand scrutiny from the Department of Revenue.

As tax policies continue to evolve, engaging legal counsel early in the LOI stage helps ensure that your transaction structure does not fall victim to avoidable excise tax penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.