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15 October 2026

Emergency Tax Relief On Diesel Fuel (Trump EO Tracker)

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In response to constrained global diesel supplies and rising fuel costs, the Treasury Department is directed to provide temporary tax relief for farmers, truckers, and other affected taxpayers. The order mandates deferral of diesel excise taxes incurred between October and December 2026, while also directing agencies to explore options for permanently forgiving these deferred obligations. Implementation requires coordination across Treasury, IRS, Agriculture, and Transportation departments to balance relief
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Directs the Department of the Treasury, in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation, to provide temporary diesel fuel tax relief for farmers, truckers, and other affected taxpayers in response to constrained global diesel supplies and rising fuel costs. The order requires the Secretary of the Treasury, within five days, to determine whether relief is authorized under existing tax law and, if so, to defer payment of certain diesel excise taxes incurred between October 5, 2026, and December 31, 2026, without penalties, interest, or additional charges. It also directs the IRS to provide penalty relief for the on-highway use of dyed diesel fuel and for certain tax deposit obligations during the same period. Treasury must issue implementing guidance identifying eligible taxpayers, covered liabilities, applicable deadlines, and repayment requirements, while assessing enforcement priorities for fuel compliance activities. In addition, the Department of Transportation is directed to work with states, industry, and labor stakeholders to support implementation while maintaining existing safety and compliance programs, and the Department of Agriculture is tasked with coordinating diesel distribution and encouraging corresponding state actions. The order further directs Treasury to explore legislative and other avenues to permanently forgive deferred tax obligations, potentially converting the temporary relief into a longer-term financial benefit for affected industries.

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