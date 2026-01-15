Tim's Tax News On The Tenth – January 2026

The toll of the high inflation of the past few years, combined with lingering economic aftershocks from COVID-19, has created a great amount of economic uncertainty for many people.

With more than 30 years of experience providing comprehensive and affordable legal services, Lavelle Law is uniquely qualified to meet all your individual and business legal needs. What started out as a single attorney tax firm has expanded into a multi-faceted law firm with attorneys experienced in numerous areas of law. Our highly respected team of attorneys offers extensive experience in tax, business, M&A, estate planning, probate, litigation, bankruptcy, commercial and residential real estate, family and divorce, health, banking, and law practice management consulting.

Article Insights

Timothy M. Hughes’s articles from Lavelle Law are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Metals & Mining and Utilities industries

The toll of the high inflation of the past few years, combined with lingering economic aftershocks from COVID-19, has created a great amount of economic uncertainty for many people. Our office has been contacted by numerous individuals and businesses about how to handle their debts, which for many include IRS and IDOR debt. Over the years, our firm has helped numerous clients with tax debts via an Offer in Compromise, Abatement of Penalties, favorable Installment Agreements, or Partial Installment Agreements. We have also, in the right circumstances, helped taxpayers by filing bankruptcy for them to eliminate (or greatly reduce) their tax obligations. Yes, some taxes can be discharged in bankruptcy.

If the IRS or state filed a tax lien, while the bankruptcy may eliminate your personal liability to pay the underlying tax debt, the lien itself remains attached to your property (assets) until the debt is fully paid or the lien is otherwise settled. Income taxes can be discharged if the tax liability meets a four-part test.

First test: is the tax year older than three years (for example, 2021, which was due without an extension on April 15, 2022), you add three years to that filing due date, arriving to April 15, 2025; therefore, 2021 and earlier years could be discharged, provided that there was no extension. If, however, there was an extension, then October 16, 2025, would be the operative date, provided the next three tests are met.

Second test: The return must be filed at least two years before the bankruptcy filing date. A fairly straightforward and simple test, however, if the IRS were to prepare a return for the taxpayer (called a Substitute for Return – SFR), then that would prevent this test from being met for the client. Assuming that no SFR was prepared, and the return was filed more than two years before the bankruptcy case is filed, then that year's liability could be discharged, provided the next two tests are met.

Third test: The bankruptcy is filed at least 240 days after the IRS makes its assessment for that tax year. This simple step (but very critical) can be verified by reviewing IRS transcripts in a pre-filing due diligence step necessary to ensure the taxpayer's taxes can be discharged.

Fourth test: The last test is not as objective as the above three tests. The final test boils down to this question: “Was the liability accrued as a pattern of fraud?” Again, like the first three tests, this test requires a thorough understanding of the client's case, as well as being able to argue the merits of why the liability accrued in the manner it did by the taxpayer.

The above four-part test is for both federal and state income taxes. Unfortunately, employment tax (trust fund) and sales and use tax are not dischargeable in bankruptcy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.