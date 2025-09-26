GeTtin' SALTy Episode 61 | Washington's Digital Ad Tax: Bad Policy Or The Future Of Taxing Services (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Washington State Representative April Berg and leading tax scholar Professor Richard Pomp for a discussion of Washington's sweeping new sales tax on services, including the controversial digital advertising tax under Senate Bill 5814.

The trio explores the complexities of taxing services in a state without an income tax, the policy debates around business inputs versus personal consumption, and the challenges posed by the Internet Tax Freedom Act.

With legal challenges already underway and more legislative changes on the horizon, this episode offers listeners a front-row seat to the evolving world of state and local tax policy in the digital age.

self

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.