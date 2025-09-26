ARTICLE
26 September 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 61 | Washington's Digital Ad Tax: Bad Policy Or The Future Of Taxing Services (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Washington State Representative April Berg and leading tax scholar Professor Richard Pomp for a discussion of Washington's...
United States Washington Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Washington State Representative April Berg and leading tax scholar Professor Richard Pomp for a discussion of Washington's sweeping new sales tax on services, including the controversial digital advertising tax under Senate Bill 5814.

The trio explores the complexities of taxing services in a state without an income tax, the policy debates around business inputs versus personal consumption, and the challenges posed by the Internet Tax Freedom Act.

With legal challenges already underway and more legislative changes on the horizon, this episode offers listeners a front-row seat to the evolving world of state and local tax policy in the digital age.

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More