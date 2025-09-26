ARTICLE
26 September 2025

California's Franchise Tax Board Adopts Final Regulations For Market-Based Sourcing

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On September 10, 2025, California's Franchise Tax Board ("FTB") adopted final regulations ("Final Regulations") amending the rules regarding market-based...
United States California Tax
Robert A. Friedman,Amanda Nussbaum,Mitchell Gaswirth
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 10, 2025, California's Franchise Tax Board ("FTB") adopted final regulations ("Final Regulations") amending the rules regarding market-based sourcing for sales other than sales of tangible personal property. This brings to an end the FTB's long-running process toward formally adopting the amendments first approved in 2016 and subsequently revised in September 2024 and in May 2025 (described in the following blog posts). The Final Regulations are substantially identical to the proposed regulations and will apply to taxable years starting on or after January 1, 2026.

As was the case in the proposed regulations, the Final Regulations alter the existing language of section 25136-2 by implementing a look-through approach in how California assigns income to the applicable taxpayer.1 The Final Regulations continue to source revenues for asset management services to the location of the investor or beneficial owner, which essentially requires a look-through to the domicile of a fund's investors or beneficial owners.2 Receipts from asset management services are assigned to California in proportion to the average value of the interest in the assets held by the assets' investors domiciled in California.3 If the total asset management fees attributable to California-domiciled limited partners exceeds the California economic nexus threshold ($735,019 for 20244), then such asset manager is deemed to have California income tax nexus and a related filing obligation, despite having no physical presence in or connection to California.

Footnotes

1. Final California Code of Regulations, Title 18, section 25136-2(c).

2. Id.

3. Id.

4. California Franchise Tax Board, Doing Business in California, < https://www.ftb.ca.gov/file/business/doing-business-in-california.html>.

California's Franchise Tax Board Adopts Final Regulations for Market-Based Sourcing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert A. Friedman
Robert A. Friedman
Photo of Amanda Nussbaum
Amanda Nussbaum
Photo of Muhyung (Aaron) Lee
Muhyung (Aaron) Lee
Photo of Mitchell Gaswirth
Mitchell Gaswirth
Photo of Maggie Livingstone
Maggie Livingstone
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More