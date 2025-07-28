ARTICLE
28 July 2025

Maryland's Sales Tax On IT And Data Services (Video)

Offit Kurman

United States Maryland Tax
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

In this episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss the newly implemented sales tax on IT and data services in Maryland. They explore the implications for business owners in the IT sector, detailing the need for registration, tax collection, and the nuanced questions that arise from the new legislation. Understand how this 3% tax could impact pricing models, long-term contracts, and interstate business competition. Stay informed on how to navigate this significant change that was effective on July 1st.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Russell B. Berger
Sarah M. Sawyer
