Tax-Exempt Organizations Impacted By The "One Big Beautiful Bill"

On May 22, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which includes potentially significant changes for tax-exempt organizations. The Senate is currently evaluating H.R. 1, and potentially significant changes are expected before it is presented to President Trump. The proposed changes are far-reaching, especially for colleges and universities and private foundations.

Expansion of University Excise Tax

Currently, the Internal Revenue Code (Code) imposes a 1.4% excise tax on the net investment income of endowments held by private colleges and universities if the endowment exceeds $500,000 per student. H.R. 1 would expand the excise tax on college and university investment income by significantly increasing the excise tax rate. The proposed rates are:

4% for assets between $500,000 to $750,000 per student.

7% for assets between $750,000 and $1.25 million per student.

14% for assets between $1.25 million and $2 million per student.

21% for assets above $2 million per student.

Private Foundations

Excise Taxes. Currently, private foundations are assessed an excise tax on net investment income of 1.39%. This rate applies regardless of the total assets of the private foundation. H.R. 1 creates a new tiered rate structure at the following rates:

Assets below $50 million: 1.39%.

Assets between $50 million and $250 million: 2.78%.

Assets between $250 million and $5 billion: 5%.

Assets above $5 billion: 10%.

It is important to note that organizations exempt under Code Section 501(c)(3) do not have the same ability to offset investment income as for-profit taxpayers.

Excess Business Holdings. H.R. 1 provides a new, narrow exception for the limitation on holding voting stock in excess of 20%, or 35% in certain circumstances. Specifically, certain voting stock repurchased by a business enterprise is excluded when calculating a private foundation's permitted holdings.

All Code Section 501(c)(3) Organizations

Excess Compensation for Executives. H.R. 1 would expand the excise tax on executive compensation levied under Code Section 4960 (see prior alert and update) to all current or former employees with compensation over $1 million.

Unrelated Business Taxable Income. The bill clarifies that income from scientific research is exempt from tax only if the research is publicly available.

Charitable Giving

Charitable Deduction for Non-itemizers. Allows non-itemizers to deduct $150 ($300 for married couples filing jointly) for charitable giving until 2029.

Corporate Charitable Contributions. Creates a 1% floor for corporate charitable giving, which would require corporations to donate at least 1% of their taxable income in order to qualify to take a charitable deduction. This works in conjunction with the 10% ceiling, which is unchanged, and may allow for a carryforward for charitable giving under 1% and over 10%.

Due to the significant impact the proposed changes could have, tax-exempt organizations should be aware of the provisions that could impact them and monitor developments as they unfold at the federal level. Please contact Taft's Nonprofit and Tax-Exempt Organizations team with any questions.

