Ten Minute Interview: Tax Cuts And Jobs Act (TCJA) (Video)

Jason Kohout, partner and co-chair of theFamily Offices group, sits down withJohn Strom, federal lobbyist and member of Foley'sPublic Policy & Government Relations group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss the extension of key parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). During this session, Jason and John discussed whether the TCJA's doubled estate and gift tax exemption will be extended and potentially made permanent, including the timing for the extension to be enacted before the current provision expires at year end.

