ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Ten Minute Interview: Tax Cuts And Jobs Act (TCJA) (Video)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Jason Kohout, partner and co-chair of theFamily Offices group, sits down withJohn Strom, federal lobbyist and member of Foley'sPublic Policy & Government Relations group...
United States Tax
Jason J. Kohout and John Strom
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Jason Kohout, partner and co-chair of theFamily Offices group, sits down withJohn Strom, federal lobbyist and member of Foley'sPublic Policy & Government Relations group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss the extension of key parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). During this session, Jason and John discussed whether the TCJA's doubled estate and gift tax exemption will be extended and potentially made permanent, including the timing for the extension to be enacted before the current provision expires at year end.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jason J. Kohout
Jason J. Kohout
Photo of John Strom
John Strom
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More