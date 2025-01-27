ARTICLE
27 January 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - January 21 2025

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Tax
Adam J. Higgins
HEADLINES

  • President Donald Trump took office yesterday to begin his second term in the White House.
  • The Senate has begun confirming Trump's cabinet, with several more votes to come this week.
  • Trump will meet today with Republican congressional leaders as they rush to advance his agenda.

HOUSE

  • The House is in session through Friday, taking up forest management legislation and planning to send the Laken Riley Act to Trump's desk.
  • The Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will hold a hearing tomorrow on immigration enforcement.
  • Thursday, the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing on wireless technology.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate is in session throughout the week, finishing consideration of the Laken Riley Act to send it to the House and voting on several cabinet nominees.
  • The Senate committee schedule is filled with consideration of Trump's nominees, including several committee votes and hearings for former Rep. Doug Collins to be Veterans Affairs secretary and Brooke Rollins to be Agriculture secretary.
  • The full list of Senate committee activity on nominees can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump was sworn in yesterday at the Capitol, and has quickly begun signing numerous executive orders to advance his policy goals.
  • Today, Trump is attending a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, and meeting with the Republican congressional leadership.
  • The rest of Trump's schedule is fluid during his first week in office.

Adam J. Higgins
