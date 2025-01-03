Republican Reconciliation Insiders Webinar: A Legislative Vehicle For Tax And Energy Legislation (Podcast)

After winning a trifecta in last month's elections, Republicans plan on passing most of their agenda through reconciliation. This method of legislating, which allows lawmakers to avoid the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate, requires knowledge and skill to navigate a thin majority and a watchful Senate parliamentarian. Our team of congressional appropriations and budget veterans explain reconciliation and how the GOP will use the process to advance their policy plans.

