3 January 2025

Republican Reconciliation Insiders Webinar: A Legislative Vehicle For Tax And Energy Legislation (Podcast)

BH
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Contributor

After winning a trifecta in last month's elections, Republicans plan on passing most of their agenda through reconciliation.
United States Tax
Lauren P. Flynn,Harold Hancock,Mark E. Warren
+2 Authors

After winning a trifecta in last month's elections, Republicans plan on passing most of their agenda through reconciliation. This method of legislating, which allows lawmakers to avoid the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate, requires knowledge and skill to navigate a thin majority and a watchful Senate parliamentarian. Our team of congressional appropriations and budget veterans explain reconciliation and how the GOP will use the process to advance their policy plans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Lauren P. Flynn
Harold Hancock
Adam Steinmetz
Mark E. Warren
Barry Jackson
