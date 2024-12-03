Weekly IRS Roundup November 18 – November 22, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of November 18, 2024 – November 22, 2024.

November 18, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-47, which includes the following:

Revenue Procedure 2024-41, which provides the unused housing credit carryover amounts allocated to qualified states under § 42(h)(3)(D) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) for calendar year 2024.

Announcement 2024-37, which revokes the determination for specified organizations under Code § 501(c)(3) and stipulates that contributions made to said organizations by individual donors are no longer deductible under Code § 170(b)(1)(A).

Proposed regulations, which ensure that non-grandfathered group health plans and insurance issuers provide an accessible exceptions process for preventive services, allowing coverage without cost sharing if deemed medically necessary by an individual's provider. The rules also require coverage of certain over-the-counter contraceptive items without a prescription and without cost sharing.

November 18, 2024: The IRS released Revenue Ruling 2024-25, which establishes the interest rates for tax overpayments and underpayments for the calendar quarter beginning January 1, 2025, for corporations and individuals.

November 18, 2024: The IRS emphasized the importance of reporting tax-related fraud and protecting personal and financial information from scams and schemes and encouraged taxpayers to recognize red flags and utilize available IRS resources to report suspicious activities.

November 19, 2024: The IRS released proposed regulations and final regulations, which allow certain unincorporated organizations co-owning clean energy projects to opt out of partnerships and access refundable tax credits through elective pay under Code § 6417. This benefits unincorporated organizations and their members, including state and local governments and certain tax-exempt organizations, which previously could not utilize these credits because of little or no federal tax liability. The proposed regulations also provide the administrative requirements for unincorporated organizations opting out of partnership treatment.

November 22, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums, and Chief Counsel Advice).

