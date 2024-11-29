Weekly IRS Roundup November 11 – November 15, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of November 11, 2024 – November 15, 2024.

November 11, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-46, including Revenue Procedure 2024-31, which outlines the requirements for manufacturers to be treated as "qualified manufacturers" under Section 25C(h) of the Internal Revenue Code. The guidance also specifies that energy-efficient home improvement credits won't be allowed for items placed in service after December 31, 2024, unless the registration, product identification number assignment, labeling, and periodic reporting requirements are met.

November 13, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-81, which provides the 24-month average corporate bond segment rates for November 2024, the yield curve and segment rates for single-employer plans, and the 30-year Treasury securities interest rates.

November 13, 2024: The IRS reminded US Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families of special tax benefits and resources to help manage their unique tax situations, including tax-free combat pay, deadline extensions for those in combat zones, and free tax assistance via the military Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

November 14, 2024: The IRS reminded individual retirement arrangement owners aged 70½ and older that they can make up to $105,000 in tax-free charitable donations in 2024 through qualified charitable distributions (QCDs), an increase from the previous $100,000 limit. For those 73 or older, QCDs also count toward the year's required minimum distribution.

November 15, 2024: The IRS released Revenue Ruling 2024-26, which provides the December 2024 applicable federal rates.

November 15, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums, and Chief Counsel Advice).

