ARTICLE
30 October 2024

October 31st: More Than Just Halloween — Important Washington Tax Deadline Approaching

LP
Lane Powell

Contributor

Lane Powell logo
Lane Powell is a Pacific Northwest law firm with a national and international reach. The firm’s nearly 200 attorneys are trusted advisors, counsel and advocates for individuals, small and large businesses, including Fortune 50 companies. Since 1875, clients have relied on Lane Powell’s exceptional legal acumen and forward-thinking approach to resolve their most complex business, litigation and regulatory challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It's that time of year again for your annual Washington tax reminder: if you report under the Service and Other Activities classification or have apportionable income or royalty...
United States Washington Tax
Photo of Brett Durbin
Photo of Scott Edwards
Photo of Aaron Johnson
Authors

It's that time of year again for your annual Washington tax reminder: if you report under the Service and Other Activities classification or have apportionable income or royalty income in Washington state, the scary 13th return—the Annual Reconciliation of Apportionable Income—is due by Thursday, October 31. Missing this deadline could result in a 29-percent penalty.

What does this return do? It allows you to adjust your Washington apportionment calculation for the preceding calendar year. If there is a discrepancy, you may either receive a refund or owe additional tax, penalties, and interest.

The Washington Department of Revenue's position is that the 29-percent late payment penalty applies if you fail to file the reconciliation form. This means even if you do not need to reconcile, you still need to file. As a result, to avoid this penalty, ensure the return is filed and any tax due is paid by the Halloween deadline. Again, to be clear, even if no tax is due, the best practice is to file the form to avoid potential penalties on future assessments.

For more information, visit the Department's website and then go to "My DOR Help" > "Special Credits: Apply and reconcile: File Annual Apportionment Reconciliation."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brett Durbin
Brett Durbin
Photo of Scott Edwards
Scott Edwards
Photo of Aaron Johnson
Aaron Johnson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More