Weekly IRS Roundup September 16 – September 20, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of September 16, 2024 – September 20, 2024.

September 16, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-38, which include proposed regulations that detail the clean electricity low-income communities bonus credit program under § 48E of the Internal Revenue Code (Code). The regulations outline definitions, requirements, and procedures for applicants seeking to increase their clean electricity investment credit for the taxable year in which the facility is placed in service.

September 16, 2024: The IRS released Revenue Ruling 2024-21, which provides the October 2024 applicable federal rates.

September 17, 2024: The IRS appointed 10 new members to the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee, which serves as a public forum for discussing electronic tax administration issues. These new members, which include state tax officials, cybersecurity experts, and tax professionals, bring diverse expertise from various fields.

September 17, 2024: The IRS recognized its Taxpayer Services Chief for their leadership and efforts to enhance taxpayer services and digital initiatives.

September 18, 2024: The IRS released proposed regulations, which provide a federal income tax credit of up to 30% for costs associated with installing qualified alternative fuel vehicle refueling property in low-income or non-urban census tracts under Code § 30C. The regulations outline eligibility criteria, application procedures, and specific requirements for claiming the credit.

September 18, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-64, which modifies Notice 2024-20 by updating the mapping tools used to identify eligible census tracts for the alternative fuel vehicle refueling property credit and extends the period during which taxpayers can rely on these tools. This notice is effective September 18, 2024.

September 18, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-67, which provides the 24-month average corporate bond segment rates for September 2024, the yield curve and segment rates for single-employer plans, and the 30-year Treasury securities interest rates.

September 18, 2024: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2024-37, which provides guidance for issuers of tax-exempt and other tax-advantaged bonds on the procedures for filing claims to recover overpayments of rebate, the penalty in lieu of rebate provisions, and the yield reduction payment provisions under Code § 148. The guidance applies to claims filed on or after October 18, 2024.

September 18, 2024: The IRS extended the deadline to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments for certain individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania that were affected by Tropical Storm Debby. The new deadline is February 3, 2025. The extended deadline is available to taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including individuals and households that reside or have a business in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union Counties.

September 19, 2024: The IRS announced it is offering a free webinar on September 26, 2024, to provide an overview of tax-related disaster relief from an individual tax perspective.

September 19, 2024: The IRS warned taxpayers about "mills" that exploit IRS Offer in Compromise programs by charging excessive fees and making false promises of tax debt relief. These promoters often mislead taxpayers with aggressive marketing, claiming guaranteed settlements for significant reduced amounts.

September 19, 2024: The IRS updated Fact Sheet 2024-30, which addresses questions concerning the Premium Tax Credit (PTC) and provides clarifications on eligibility, affordability of employer coverage, and the process for computing and claiming the PTC.

September 20, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-68, detailing the special per diem rates for taxpayers to use for substantiating business expenses incurred while traveling for the 2024-2025 period. These rates are effective beginning October 1, 2024, and include updates for both domestic and international travel.

September 20, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.