Louisiana Extends Certain Filing And Payment Deadlines Due To Hurricane Francine

On September 13, 2024, the Louisiana Department of Revenue (the "Department") published Revenue Information Bulletin Number 24-019 granting automatic extensions to eligible individuals and businesses impacted by Hurricane Francine. If a taxpayer's home, principal place of business, critical tax records, or paid tax preparers are located in the federally declared disaster areas, including all 64 parishes in Louisiana, such taxpayer shall be eligible for an extension of time to file and pay certain taxes. If a taxpayer's address on file with the Department falls within Louisiana, the taxpayer shall automatically receive an extension to file and pay any tax due on or after September 11, 2024, and before February 3, 2025.

For individual income, fiduciary income, partnership income, corporation income, and corporation franchise tax returns where the due date fell between September 11, 2024 and February 3, 2025, taxpayers shall receive a six-month extension to file until February 3, 2025. For payments due on income and franchise tax payments, which were due May 15, 2024, taxpayers will not receive an extension to pay or penalty or interest relief. The extension only applies to the filing date.

Estimated income tax payments with due dates between September 11, 2024 and February 3, 2025 will be extended until February 3, 2025. Withholding tax payments and severance and excise tax payments due between September 11, 2024 and September 30, 2024, will automatically be extended to October 31, 2024. Finally, sales tax returns and payments due between September 11, 2024 and September 30, 2024 shall be extended to October 20, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.