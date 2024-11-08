New Episode Of Transaction Talk | Let's Talk About Taxes: How To Prep Your Business & Taxes As Cleanly As Possible (Podcast)

Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Robert (Bob) Gorton, a CPA and founder of Gorton & Company. He has over 30 years of experience providing accounting and tax services to a diverse client base. In today's episode, he shares what business owners need to be aware of when it comes to end-of-the-year tax planning to make sure their tax returns and claims go as smoothly as possible. He also explains why it's important to find a specialized person with tax knowledge to handle your books because the wrong or inexperienced professional can really set your business back.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigman and Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe to Transaction Talk here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.