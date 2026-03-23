ARTICLE
23 March 2026

March Madness In The Law: How Legal Upheaval Is Rewriting College Sports

SJ
Steptoe LLP

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In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
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March Madness tips off this week as men's and women's college basketball teams begin a furious competition watched—and bet on—by millions of Americans.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Patrick F. Linehan,Ross Weingarten,Andrew C. Adams
+4 Authors

March Madness tips off this week as men's and women's college basketball teams begin a furious competition watched—and bet on—by millions of Americans. With unexpected upsets and buzzer-beating shots, the on-court action will undoubtedly be thrilling; off the court, however, college athletics is in turmoil.

College basketball's premier event now operates in a dramatically different legal and economic environment compared to just a few years ago. The 2026 tournaments arrive at a moment when the traditional structure of collegiate athletics is being reshaped by new compensation models, expanded athlete mobility, evolving contractual disputes, questions about eligibility, and increasing scrutiny over the integrity of sporting competitions. The convergence of these developments has introduced a level of legal complexity that affects not only universities and athletes, but also regulators, sponsors, and the broader college sports ecosystem.

Steptoe's Sports Integrity Team examines these developments across six interconnected domains: (1) NIL compensation and regulatory oversight; (2) transfer mobility and contract structuring; (3) evolving eligibility adjudication; (4) for cause coach terminations; (5) gambling related threats to game integrity; and (6) the uncertain future of federal legislation and executive action. Together, these topics reveal a college sports ecosystem in transition—one defined by huge financial stakes, legal frameworks in flux, and governance structures that must evolve to maintain stability, integrity, and competitive balance in the years ahead.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Patrick F. Linehan
Patrick F. Linehan
Photo of Ross Weingarten
Ross Weingarten
Photo of Alex Wolf
Alex Wolf
Photo of Andrew C. Adams
Andrew C. Adams
Photo of Danika Duffy
Danika Duffy
Photo of John D. Geilman
John D. Geilman
Photo of John Mucciolo
John Mucciolo
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