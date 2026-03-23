ARTICLE
23 March 2026

Stakeholder Opportunity: College-Athlete NIL And Compensation On Lawmakers' Radar

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On March 10, 2026, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and its chairman, Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), hosted a roundtable on options for Congress...
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Susan Friedfel,Monica H. Khetarpal,Bernard G. Dennis
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Takeaways

  • The Senate HELP Committee is considering options for federal legislation to address "fixing college sports."
  • Senators are concerned about the "exploitation" of student-athletes and protecting educational opportunities at colleges and universities.
  • Jackson Lewis participated in the Committee's conversation and can assist stakeholders who have until 04.10.26 to submit their responses to certain topics and questions to the Committee.

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Article

On March 10, 2026, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and its chairman, Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), hosted a roundtable on options for Congress, in the words of Chairman Cassidy, to discuss "fixing college sports" and to "act to restore common sense and certainty to the college athletic landscape." Jackson Lewis Principal Bernard G. Dennis, III participated in the roundtable.

Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Jon Husted (R-OH), and Chris Murphy (D-CT) also participated to discuss the status of college athletics, revenue sharing, collective bargaining, and the impact of classifying student-athletes as employees on both student-athletes and universities.

Chairman Cassidy has requested information from stakeholders by April 10, 2026, on the following topics:

  • Compensation and benefits
  • Protecting paid student-athletes
  • Eligibility and academic experience
  • Student-athlete status

For instance, the Committee asks in the Request for Information (RFI), "Is the current 'Name, Image, and Likeness' system working for today's student-athletes and schools?" As college-athletes' ability to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness and other issues are hotly debated, stakeholders have the opportunity to voice their concerns to Congress.

Chairman Cassidy plans to draft legislation and hold a future hearing to continue the conversation.

The Jackson Lewis Education and Collegiate Athletics Group will continue to participate in shaping the future of college athletics. If your institution would like to respond to the HELP Committee's RFI or have other questions about compliance, planning, or other strategies related to the collegiate sports landscape, please contact a member of the Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Susan Friedfel
Susan Friedfel
Photo of Monica H. Khetarpal
Monica H. Khetarpal
Photo of Michael Bertoncini
Michael Bertoncini
Photo of Bernard G. Dennis
Bernard G. Dennis
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