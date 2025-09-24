CSC's First NIL Report Reveals $80 Million In NIL Deals, Although Overall System Efficacy Questions Remain

The College Sports Commission (CSC) released its first NIL Go platform report since mandatory reporting went into effect in June. From June 11 through August 31, 2025, the CSC reports that 32,000+ registered users submitted 8,359 deals valued at $79.8 million for approval.

According to the CSC, it cleared more than 6,000 deals and designated 332 as "not cleared," with 75 deals resubmitted. No student athletes demanded arbitration review. According to CSC's report, the most common clearance issues were due to reporting errors or deals failing to satisfy the valid business purpose requirement. Most deals reportedly cleared within a week. Based on this report, a final determination from the CSC remains pending for thousands of submissions.

Deals are either "cleared," "not cleared" or "flagged for additional review." If a deal is not cleared, the student athlete has four options:

(1) Cancel the deal.

(2) Revise and resubmit the deal.

(3) Seek a review of the CSC's decision through arbitration.

(4) Proceed with the deal and risk enforcement consequences.

The student athlete must demand arbitration within 14 days of the CSC's decision and an arbitration ruling is to be issued within 45 days. Enforcement consequences can include a student-athlete's loss of eligibility.

The CSC created NIL Go to review all third-party NIL contracts valued at $600 or more. The platform, developed in collaboration with Deloitte, is designed to root out "pay for play" agreements by evaluating a deal's fair market value and legitimate business purpose as part of the May 2024 House v. NCAA settlement.

According to CSC CEO Bryan Seely, "This initial report shows the new system is working as intended: legitimate NIL deals are being submitted, reviewed and approved through NIL Go."

However, not all agree. According to The Collective Association, a trade group representing donor-funded entities, more than $11 million is tied up in pending approvals. Per feedback from its members, "The current system lacks speed, transparency and support needed to serve athletes effectively."

The CSC intends to produce similar reports periodically.

Jackson Lewis' Higher Education and Collegiate Athletics Group closely monitors CSC review and enforcement issues and remains available to assist institutions and collectives navigating these evolving compliance demands. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.