4 September 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Brandon Doll, Founder Of Sports & Entertainment Advisors (Podcast)

On this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Brandon Doll, Founder of Sports & Entertainment Advisors, joins Jonny Gray to discuss the crucial role of ticket sales in revenue generation of various sports organizations.
Jonny Gray

On this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Brandon Doll, Founder of Sports & Entertainment Advisors, joins Jonny Gray to discuss the crucial role of ticket sales in revenue generation of various sports organizations.

They dive into:

  • The evolution of the ticketing sales model
  • How AI is reshaping ticket pricing models and inventory management
  • Consumers' shift in search to AI platforms and how this is impacting primary and secondary ticket markets
  • Working with secondary markets to maintain price control

