The Business Behind Sport: Brandon Doll, Founder Of Sports & Entertainment Advisors (Podcast)

On this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Brandon Doll,
Founder of Sports & Entertainment Advisors, joins Jonny Gray to
discuss the crucial role of ticket sales in revenue generation of
various sports organizations.
They dive into:
- The evolution of the ticketing sales model
- How AI is reshaping ticket pricing models and inventory management
- Consumers' shift in search to AI platforms and how this is impacting primary and secondary ticket markets
- Working with secondary markets to maintain price control
