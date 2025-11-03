AD Nauseam: Money Changes Everything (Podcast)

self

On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel discuss how the FTC approaches pricing and price disclosure issues, highlighting cases involving car dealerships, seafood companies, rental properties, and delivery services. They explore the importance of clear and conspicuous pricing information, the risks of hidden fees, and offer practical guidance for businesses navigating evolving regulations.

Questions & Comments: amudge@bakerlaw.com or dkaufman@bakerlaw.com

