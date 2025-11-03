ARTICLE
3 November 2025

AD Nauseam: Money Changes Everything (Podcast)

BakerHostetler

Contributor

On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel discuss how the FTC approaches pricing and price disclosure issues, highlighting cases involving car dealerships...
Amy Ralph Mudge and Daniel Kaufman
On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel discuss how the FTC approaches pricing and price disclosure issues, highlighting cases involving car dealerships, seafood companies, rental properties, and delivery services. They explore the importance of clear and conspicuous pricing information, the risks of hidden fees, and offer practical guidance for businesses navigating evolving regulations.

Questions & Comments: amudge@bakerlaw.com or dkaufman@bakerlaw.com

Amy Ralph Mudge
Daniel Kaufman
