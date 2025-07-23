Sporting Goods Industry Spotlight: Trends, Growth, And Key Market Dynamics (July 2025)

The U.S. sporting goods industry is experiencing dynamic growth — projected to hit $128 billion by 2030 — driven by an increasingly active and health-conscious population.

The U.S. sporting goods industry is experiencing dynamic growth — projected to hit $128 billion by 2030 — driven by an increasingly active and health-conscious population. Sporting equipment leads the market, with athletic apparel and firearms/hunting equipment also being significant contributors. While gender-specific preferences shape demand, untapped consumer segments exist in activities like cycling and yoga. This growth is further influenced by technological advancements like artifical intelligence and virtual reality in retail, a push for

