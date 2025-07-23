ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Sporting Goods Industry Spotlight: Trends, Growth, And Key Market Dynamics (July 2025)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. sporting goods industry is experiencing dynamic growth — projected to hit $128 billion by 2030 — driven by an increasingly active and health-conscious population.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Mark Voges
+2 Authors

The U.S. sporting goods industry is experiencing dynamic growth — projected to hit $128 billion by 2030 — driven by an increasingly active and health-conscious population. Sporting equipment leads the market, with athletic apparel and firearms/hunting equipment also being significant contributors. While gender-specific preferences shape demand, untapped consumer segments exist in activities like cycling and yoga. This growth is further influenced by technological advancements like artifical intelligence and virtual reality in retail, a push for

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
Photo of Mark Voges
Mark Voges
Person photo placeholder
Ian McAleer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More