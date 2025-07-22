ARTICLE
22 July 2025

Negotiating Key Contract Terms In Sports Sponsorship Deals: What In-House Counsel Need To Know

With the global sports sponsorship market projected to surpass $190 billion by 2030, in-house legal teams are increasingly involved in structuring, negotiating, and enforcing complex sponsorship agreements. These deals are not only high-value, but also high-visibility — and getting them right requires a clear understanding of commercial goals, risk allocation, and enforcement nuances from both sides of the table.

In this free CLE recording, OGC partners Brad Auerbach and Jonathan Galst break down the key elements of successful sports sponsorship agreements — from exclusivity and category restrictions to activation obligations and renewal pitfalls. Whether you advise brands, rights holders, or athletes, this session will help you spot hidden risks early and negotiate terms that protect your company and business partners.

What You'll Learn:

  • The core contract terms that make or break sponsorship deals
  • How to handle exclusivity and category conflicts up front
  • Negotiation tactics for activation rights and performance obligations
  • Current trends and legal risks shaping today's sponsorship agreements

Who Should Watch

This CLE is designed for in-house counsel handling commercial transactions, marketing partnerships, or IP/licensing work — especially those supporting consumer brands, sports and media organizations, or companies exploring new sponsorship opportunities.

