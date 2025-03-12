The Business Behind Sport: Sean Cottrell, CEO Of LawInSport (Podcast)

self

Dive into the world of sports law in this month's episode of The Business Behind Sport. Jonny Gray speaks with Sean Cottrell, CEO of LawInSport who shares his expert insights on:

The dynamic growth and transformation of sports law

The issues currently impacting the industry

'Lawfare' in football and explore how sports law is poised to evolve with competition law

Future trends

