12 March 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Sean Cottrell, CEO Of LawInSport (Podcast)

Jonny Gray

Dive into the world of sports law in this month's episode of The Business Behind Sport. Jonny Gray speaks with Sean Cottrell, CEO of LawInSport who shares his expert insights on:

  • The dynamic growth and transformation of sports law
  • The issues currently impacting the industry
  • 'Lawfare' in football and explore how sports law is poised to evolve with competition law
  • Future trends

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

