RPJ Client Sonny Vaccaro Releases New Memoir: "Legends And Soles: The Memoir Of An American Original"

RPJ client and one of basketball's most influential figures, Sonny Vaccaro, tells his remarkable life story in his new memoir, Legends and Soles: The Memoir of An American Original. The book, which is set to hit shelves tomorrow, February 25, shares Vaccaro's pivotal role in shaping the sports marketing world, from signing Michael Jordan to Nike to challenging the NCAA in court.

In Legends and Soles, Vaccaro offers fresh insight into his life, including his famous 1984 meeting with Michael Jordan. Through a chance encounter in Santa Monica, Vaccaro made Nike's pitch to Jordan, offering him not just a shoe deal, but the opportunity to become a partner in the business. This meeting, which almost didn't happen, would go on to change the face of sports marketing forever, turning Jordan into the world's most iconic athlete.

Vaccaro's memoir goes beyond the well-known stories. It delves into his personal journey, his unwavering commitment to changing the landscape of basketball, and his role in significant events such as the landmark O'Bannon lawsuit against the NCAA.

Sonny Vaccaro's story is one of vision, perseverance, and undeniable influence. As he reflects on his incredible career, Legends and Soles serves as a testament to his lasting impact on the sports world. Congratulations to Sonny Vaccaro on this monumental achievement and for giving us a glimpse into the mind of a true pioneer!